Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,859.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,856.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,691.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,197.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

