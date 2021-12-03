Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,778 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.22% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NEWT stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $675.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

