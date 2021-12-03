Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 22,392 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,392 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

