Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 355 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

