Arqma Price Reaches $0.0481 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $555,106.98 and approximately $3,805.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,588.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.64 or 0.07839849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.00354018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.84 or 0.01005410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00083816 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.47 or 0.00418537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.42 or 0.00398292 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,582,933 coins and its circulating supply is 11,538,390 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

