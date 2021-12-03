Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.83

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 58961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

ARVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arrival during the first quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

