Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.83

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 58961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
ARVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
