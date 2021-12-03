Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

ARTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

