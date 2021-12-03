ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.41

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.41 and traded as low as $19.77. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 78,485 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 235,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

