ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 592,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 3,296,767 shares.The stock last traded at $7.71 and had previously closed at $7.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

