Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.86. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.37 and a twelve month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,479 shares of company stock worth $24,817,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.65.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

