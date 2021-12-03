Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

