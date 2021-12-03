ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $103,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

