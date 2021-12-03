Atlas Crest Investment Corp (LON:ACIC) Insider Eleonore de Rochechouart Buys 142 Shares

Atlas Crest Investment Corp (LON:ACIC) insider Eleonore de Rochechouart acquired 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 693 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £984.06 ($1,285.68).

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment stock remained flat at $GBX 698 ($9.12) during trading on Friday. 34,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,997. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlas Crest Investment Corp has a 1-year low of GBX 662 ($8.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 722 ($9.43).

