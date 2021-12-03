Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Up 6.2%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $740.40 and last traded at $740.40. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $697.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $730.12 and a 200-day moving average of $669.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atrion by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atrion by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

