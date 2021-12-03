Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,324 ($17.30) and last traded at GBX 1,322 ($17.27). Approximately 155,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 222,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,258 ($16.44).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,687 ($22.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,368.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,291.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.