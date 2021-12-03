Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.42

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.42 and last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 825708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.46.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

