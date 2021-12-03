AutoCanada Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.13.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$35.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$950.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$22.49 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

