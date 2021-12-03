Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 122,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 707,015 shares.The stock last traded at $128.10 and had previously closed at $132.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Get Avalara alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $17,868,238. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.