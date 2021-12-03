Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDMO traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 771,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 361.42 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. State Street Corp increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,026,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 790,563 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 656,730 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 811,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 588,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

