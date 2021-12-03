AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 30.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 20.31 on Friday. AvidXchange has a one year low of 19.08 and a one year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

