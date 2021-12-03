Axe Market Capitalization Reaches $150,171.57 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $150,171.57 and $43,554.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

