Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,189,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,019 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Sana Biotechnology worth $251,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,617,421.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,225,161.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

