Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $334.45 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,564,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.02% of Pinterest worth $334,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $51,000.

PINS opened at $37.58 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

