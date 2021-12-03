Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,092,717 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,361,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,717 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.84% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $180,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KC. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of KC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.41. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

