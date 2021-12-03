Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 32,691 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,796,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,691 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $389,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 57.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Li Auto by 197.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Li Auto by 57.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Li Auto by 158.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 678,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $300,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

LI opened at $33.91 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

