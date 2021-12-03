BakeryToken (BAKE) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. BakeryToken has a market cap of $341.60 million and $55.92 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One BakeryToken coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BakeryToken alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00063630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,791 coins and its circulating supply is 193,529,487 coins. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@BakerySwap . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

BakeryToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BakeryToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BakeryToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.