Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 150,104 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of FYBR opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

