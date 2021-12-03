Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CND opened at $10.62 on Friday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

