Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMO stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

