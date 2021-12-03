Bank of America Corp DE Sells 114,569 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

