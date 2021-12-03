Bank of America Corp DE Sells 560,757 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 560,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Covanta worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Covanta by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 296,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

