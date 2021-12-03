Bank of America Cuts Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $17.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

