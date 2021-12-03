Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CKSNF stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

