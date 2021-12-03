Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,370 ($57.09) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SXS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.03) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,831.60 ($37.00).

LON SXS opened at GBX 3,510 ($45.86) on Tuesday. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,737 ($35.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,747.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,824.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

