Barclays Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.01. Adler Group has a twelve month low of €9.03 ($10.26) and a twelve month high of €29.72 ($33.77). The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92.

Get Adler Group alerts:

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.