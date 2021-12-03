Barclays Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.01. Adler Group has a twelve month low of €9.03 ($10.26) and a twelve month high of €29.72 ($33.77). The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92.
Adler Group Company Profile
