Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bark & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

