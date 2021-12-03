Barry Aling Buys 50,000 Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry Aling acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($310,948.52).

Shares of City of London Investment Group stock traded up GBX 15.95 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 500.95 ($6.54). 140,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,475. The company has a market capitalization of £253.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 528.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.13. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

