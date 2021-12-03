Barry Aling Buys 50,000 Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry Aling acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($310,948.52).
Shares of City of London Investment Group stock traded up GBX 15.95 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 500.95 ($6.54). 140,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,475. The company has a market capitalization of £253.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 528.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.13. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58).
About City of London Investment Group
