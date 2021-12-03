Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 62,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

