BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0004 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $32.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001027 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00031927 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.