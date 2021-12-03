Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,140,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 28,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

