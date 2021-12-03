Belvedere Trading LLC Has $354,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,340 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $165,470,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $81,247,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 512.1% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632,930 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

