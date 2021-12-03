Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases 14,361 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kadmon by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kadmon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 21.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

