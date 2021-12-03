Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 33,706 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,706 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $106,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.