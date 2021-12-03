Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 40,732 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,732 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

