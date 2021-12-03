Belvedere Trading LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Aehr Test Systems makes up 0.0% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.26% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $64,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 983,572 shares of company stock worth $17,662,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

AEHR opened at $15.61 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.55 million, a PE ratio of -260.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

