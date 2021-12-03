Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

