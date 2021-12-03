Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00.

VZIO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 521,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

