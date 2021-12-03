BENQI (QI) Achieves Market Cap of $70.69 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $70.69 million and $58.74 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

