Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Up 68.5% Over Last Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00063370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00092741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.09 or 0.07789808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,459.33 or 0.99173415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

