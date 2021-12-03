Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BZQIY stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
